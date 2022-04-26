The seeds of the vibrant funk ‘n’ soul band The True Loves were planted in the Columbia City section of Seattle, where Bryant Moore tended bar and Dave McGraw owned his own business.
“Dave had seen me play with a salsa group, I think,” Moore said in a recent interview, “and he asked me if I wanted to start a dance band. And I thought that sounded cool.”
Moore didn’t have a
vision for this fledgling project, but he thinks McGraw did: to start a modern-day, Seattle-based version of The Wrecking Crew that would play with a variety of singers. (The original Wrecking Crew was a collective of session musicians in Los Angeles that played on hundreds of hit songs in the 1960s and ‘70s.)
Moore and McGraw hit it off musically, and they bonded over their love of East Coast funk giants Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings and Antibalas. Pretty soon, they were auditioning guitar players, and that’s when they hooked up with Jimmy James, who also plays guitar in the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio.
“We jammed, and I listened to the recording the next day and thought, ‘Oh, that recorded really nicely,’” Moore said. “Once we got together with Jimmy, that was it.”
Since then, The True Loves have added a horn section and an auxiliary percussionist who brings a Latin flavor to their music, they’ve recorded two excellent full-length albums and they’ve toured all over, building a fervent fan base as they go. This weekend, the band will roll into Sisters to play My Own 2 Hands’ community arts celebration on Friday and art auction and party on Saturday.
The band is perfect for an arts-focused community gathering, especially in a tightly knit town like Sisters. As The True Loves’ bio puts it: “Listening to (this band) is like walking down a favorite a favorite neighborhood street, slapping-five with friends, checking up with clerks in their stores, admiring your own dark sun-glassed face in their windows, ducking under flowerpots and smelling the familiar smells of your most cherished locale. The band is its own block party.”
That sounds kind of like Sisters, doesn’t it?
And like a block party, The True Loves as a whole are greater than the sum of their parts — and their parts are pretty great.
“We have quite a cast of characters in the band,” Moore said. “Everyone comes from a different background, so when we’re together, we’re kind of like Voltron. We’re stronger together.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
