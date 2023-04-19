TheOriginalWailers.Press18.JPG

The Original Wailers

 Roots and Vibes

There are many musical ways to celebrate 4/20 on Thursday, but only one of them — as far as I know — features someone who actually played alongside the legendary Bob Marley: The Original Wailers show at the Midtown Ballroom.

The Original Wailers are built around Al Anderson, a New Jersey-born guitarist chosen by Marley to play in his backing band in the mid-1970s. Ultimately, he played on "Babylon By Bus," "Survival" and "Uprising," as well as several world tours. He also has recorded with Peter Tosh, Ben Harper and Lauryn Hill, among others.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.