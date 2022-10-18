One interesting thing about the website of Spafford, the Arizona band that will play Bend's Domino Room next week, is that there is both an "About the Band" section and an "About the Fans" section.
"About the Band" offers all the normal stuff: A short bio, plus a list of members and the instruments they play.
"About the Fans" links to a website, spaffnerds.com, that is, apparently, the online home of the world's biggest Spafford fans (with internet access, at least). As of this writing, it features hundreds of setlists, live recordings, a catalog of Spafford songs and covers, a fan forum and more.
What does this tell us? It tells us that Spafford's extended, improv-heavy, cosmic rock jams are cool enough to inspire not only passionate fandom, but organized passionate fandom, a la the KISS Army and Justin Bieber's Beliebers. It's one thing to start a band and attract fans, but if you can truly build a community around your music, you're definitely doing something right.
Spafford are doing something right. To hear them do their thing, venture into the world of the SpaffNerds, who already have recordings of the band playing in Boise and Salt Lake City on their current tour.
Spafford, with Lost Ox: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
