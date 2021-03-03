While sci-fi films have been boldly going to the far reaches of the cosmos since the dawn of movie-making, women haven’t always had a seat in the ship.
Luckily, this trend seems to be fading away in a Hollywood that is clamoring for more diverse casts and stories to tell, but there are still blind spots to overcome.
Since March is the beginning of Women’s History Month, here are a few movies about women in space.
Alien (1979) and “Aliens” (1986) — Though they’re filmed with the male gaze, they still feature one of the most hardcore women in film history with Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ellen Ripley. The first two of the franchise are really the only ones worth visiting or revisiting and the sequel manages to be just as good, if not better than the original. Both masterfully use special effects and body horror techniques to drive up the suspense and keep viewers on the edge of their seats even if the xenomorphs and films may not be as scary as they once were. Stream them on HBO Max or rent them on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Contact” (1997) — While it takes its sweet time actually getting to space, the journey of one astronomer’s discovery of an alien radio signal to jettisoning off to a distant planet in the Vega system is dramatically interesting. Starring Jodie Foster as Dr. Ellie Arroway, the film takes her and us an audience through a lot of the more bureaucratic side that will come with any potential alien contact we make and has an impactful take on the divide between science and religion. Based on the novel by astronomer Carl Sagan who also gets a story credit along with his wife and Peabody Award-winning writer Ann Druyan, the film is quiet for a movie about space exploration and because it’s pretty brainy, it isn’t everyone’s choice, but it is still smart and generally stirring. Stream it on YouTube or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Mercury 13” (2018) — Kick off Women’s History Month with the real women who were a part of a privately funded project to test and train women for space flight in 1961. While the term “Mercury 13” is misleading as the women were not a part of NASA’s Mercury project, the work they did is incredible and inspirational and the way that history has largely forgotten them is a little infuriating. The documentary follows the lives of these 13 pilots, many of whom flew with the WASPs in World War II and who all had the same aspirations to reach the stars as their male counterparts who were chosen to fly. Stream it on Netflix.
“Jupiter Ascending” (2015) — Yes, this is a terrible movie, but it’s one of those terrible movies that is kind of fun to watch, despite the ridiculousness of things like plot, acting and visuals. Written and directed by the Wachowskis, the film follows Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) who appears to be an average woman until Caine (Channing Tatum), an alien, is sent to save her from being killed and it is revealed that she is galactic royalty. Oh, she can also control bees which she learns from Sean Bean who plays a human-bee hybrid. It’s wacky, campy and pretty fun once you settle into the terribleness of it. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) — Not everyone was a fan of the first stand-alone Star Wars film, but I really liked it. It’s true that if you’ve watched and paid any small amount of attention to the original trilogy, you know what fate has in store for the main characters in “Rogue One” but it is still compelling and a little darker than other stories the galaxy far, far away had given. Following upstart rebellious Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) as she is swept up by the Rebel Alliance to help track down the secret plans for the Empire’s Death Star. Despite how you may feel about it after your first watch, it does give us the best hallway fight scene ever. Stream it on Disney+.
“Woman in the Moon” (1929) — The last silent film of legendary director Fritz Lang with a story by Thea von Harbou, it is the earliest movie to depict space travel as a real possibility rather than just a fantasy. It had such a keen eye toward realism in terms of space flight that it was even banned in Germany from 1933 to 1945 because of similarities to a secret Nazi project. With flecks of surprisingly modern ideas including feminism and rocketry, it has been compared to the “2001: A Space Odyssey” of its day. Stream it on Kanopy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.