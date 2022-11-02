Every week in Central Oregon, lovers of live music can go see a rock group or a country act or a jam band. Or all of the above!
A vocal group delivering a blend of gospel music and traditional African sounds, however? Those are a little harder to find.
But not next week. On Wednesday, May 9, the Tower Theatre will host the long-running, decorated and respected Soweto Gospel Choir for an evening of heart-stirring performances. Since 2002, the choir has been one of the preeminent purveyors of South African gospel music, touring all over the globe and winning the Grammy award for Best Traditional World Music Album three times, in 2006, 2007 and 2018. For context, the group released five albums between its inception and 2018 — so they won Grammy awards for three of their first five albums. That's a pretty good batting average!
They might just win another, too, for their new one, "Hope," which just came out in September. It's a gorgeous collection of songs recorded to recognize Black lives across the world through songs connected to the Civil Rights movement in the U.S. and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. "'Hope' grows on you instantly," says the website Afropop Worldwide, "and like a healing balm, the songs inspire optimism in a troubled world in need of deep healing."
The Bend concert will feature not only music of the Civil Rights movement, but also songs by artists such as Billie Holiday, James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Aretha Franklin.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
