Months after the COVID-19 shutdown forced the cancellation of shows and local performance halls to go dark, the aptly titled musical “Songs for a New World” arrives this weekend in Bend. Presented by Musical Impressions Studios, the first of its two performances takes place Friday, drive-in-style, at New Hope Church, which can accommodate 100 vehicles. The second is next weekend at Les Schwab Amphitheater, with seating for 200 audience members to ensure social distancing.
Director Angelina Anello-Dennee of Musical Impressions Studios explained how the production came to be.
“In about April, when we were all at home, I was thinking, ‘Ooh, I’d really like to do a show that meets all the guidelines,’” she said. “I was looking through a list of shows, and I was thinking what would fit, and work, and I was like, ‘Oh, “Songs for a New World” would be perfect.’”
Because of the quarantine, Anello-Dennee let the idea be for a couple of more months. In early June, she decided to move forward, applying for the rights to the 1995 musical. New Hope Church, which she attends, also gave her permission to use its considerable parking lot.
As for asking Craig Brauner about co-directing, “I said, ‘Hey, can I get some of your creative ideas?’ which is my sucker way of saying, ‘Hey, want to spend every waking moment with me for the next two months?’” she said, laughing.
“So now we’re theater married,” Brauner chimed in as the show’s eight-person cast ran through vocal warm-ups prior to a rehearsal earlier this month at the spacious warehouse home of BEAT Children’s Theater. Though this is not a BEAT production, Anello-Dennee is the production coordinator there and sometimes serves as a director of BEAT’s shows.
“Songs for a New World” was composer, lyricist and playwright Jason Robert Brown’s first production, debuting Off-Broadway in 1995. Most of its songs were from shows that Brown conceived of but never saw the light of day. In the synopsis of the 1997 original cast recording, Brown wrote that he moved to New York at age 20, he wanted to write his big Broadway musical, but lacking a collaborator, began working these existing songs into a song-cycle show.
“I decided I would just take a bunch of songs I had written for various abandoned pieces and put them up at a cabaret, and I could find collaborators from there,” he wrote. “But some things take on a life of their own, and I couldn’t stop working on this material.”
There is not much dialogue or story arc in the show, which is a song-cycle musical knit together by its songs and characters sharing an overall theme, which Brown explained as being “about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back.”
“He found that all of these songs from these different shows carried the same theme of people being found in defining moments. Those moments when, whatever choice you make, you’re forever changed,” Brauner said. That theme, particularly now, resonated with him and Anello-Dennee.
“That was definitely the driving force for the show for us right now because if you look at our world right now, it feels like we’re in a significant moment after defining moment after defining moment,” Brauner said. “One way that (Brown) described it was ‘The rules of yesterday don’t apply today’ … so I think he really explores, in the span of 17 songs, all the emotions that people go through trying to create a way ahead.”
There’s a great amount of variety among the songs, including R&B, soul, gospel, said music director and pianist Scott Michaelsen, who leads the small band featuring Christina Larkin (percussion), Kelli Brooks (bass) and Brant Himes (drums).
The cast is made up of Gracie Conant, Stephanie Crespo, Jarod Gately, Amy James, John Kish, Natalie Manz, David Purkey and Stephen Wagner and features dancer Michelle Mejaski.
Rather than hold auditions, Anello-Dennee and Brauner reached out to performers they were confident could pull off the material given the quick turn around.
“We asked people, and then we started rehearsals like 10 days later,” Anello-Dennee said. “It was fast, once we decided we were going to do it.”
“I think people surprised that we were putting on a show, just because everything’s been so shut down,” Brauner said. “People are starved to perform and create.”
By wearing masks, following safety protocols and social distancing, “We’ve just been able to make it work,” Brauner said. “I thought it was going to be more of a challenge than it was.”
That’s not to suggest there have been zero challenges.
“We have a couple of love songs, for example. If we weren’t doing this through COVID, the lovers would probably embrace. There would probably be partner dancing. There’d probably be more intimate moments. But Jason Robert Brown (said) that ‘The story works best when the audience can see and feel the journey take place.’”
Brauner feels the socially distanced staging necessitated by the pandemic brought out something special about the songs.
“Some of those stories actually got strengthened by the staging,” he said. “We’re not trying to ignore the current environment. You’re going to see our actors wearing masks throughout the show. You’re going to see them not being able to touch. … I’ve always viewed theater as a reflection of the current world, and this is a total reflection. It’s a total mirror.”
“I love the message of this show,” Anello-Dennee said. “I felt like it was timely for what we were in the middle of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.