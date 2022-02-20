What do we consider when choosing plants? Is it sight, smell, touch or taste that stimulates our senses?
I don’t have grandchildren in grade school anymore. I couldn’t help bring to mind those touchy, feely types of experiences that age group may have missed being introduced to the past few years. I vividly remember how excited one grandson was discovering that a chocolate daisy (Berlandiere lyrata) actually smelled like chocolate. He was sure I should convert the entire landscape to chocolate daisies.
Perhaps it is to the benefit of adults as well as young people to learn how to stop and “smell the roses” and appreciate the sensory and tactile pleasures a garden can provide.
Seed and plant shopping lists are being organized. It might be fun to include some of the lesser known pleasures a garden can provide. Suggestions provided are from The Herb Society of America plus other sources from my file. Only selections from the Herb Society list that will grow in central Oregon have been listed.
Touch
“To bring your fingers or another part of your body into contact with.” The most classic soft-wooly, silver green leafed plant is lamb’s ears, (Stachys byzanitina). The flower stalks can be dried for use in dried flower arrangements to add a shade of gray. Yarrow (Achillea) all varieties, also a good pollinator. Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) of interest is the center core of the flower, some are fairly flat and other varieties have centers that rise like a mountain. All varieties are pollinator friendly. Silver clary sage (Salvia argentia) white leaves covered with fine silver hairs, an unusual combination.
Smell
“The ability to sense different things by means of the organs in the nose.” We often miss the memory scents of our childhood. The plant itself may not grow in our climate but the scent can be duplicated-example: citrus, especially lemon. Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) has a strong lemony scent and a great plant to grow along a path to be brushed against to release the smell. Leaves are also used for tea. Lemon thyme (Thymus x citriodorus) can also be grown indoors providing you have a sunny window sill. The classic example of scent is lavender (Lavandula sp.) which grows very well in central Oregon. Roses, of course, are historic examples, proper selection for our climate is important.
Taste
“The sensation of flavor perceived in the mouth when it comes into contact with a particular substance.” Chives (Allium schoenoprasum) delicate onion flavor. Chop stalk or flowerhead can be broken up and added to soups and salads. Keeps well as a cut flower, plant over winters well. Basils (Ocimum species), there are about 150 species of basil. Basil is native to warm climates which indicates it is a little tricky to grow in colder climates. Gardeners need to make that a consideration when planting as to how it can easily be protected if needed during the summer. Cilantro (Coriandrum sativum) the necessary herb for Thai, Mexican and Indian cuisine. The seeds, called coriander, taste different, like spicy oranges. Dill (Anetyhum graveolens) can be used fresh or dried. Greek oregano (Origanum vulgare hirtum) this variety retains good flavor after drying. Lady’s Mantle (Alchamilla vulgaris) is most often thought of as a ground cover plant and not an herb. The plant contains tannins and anti-inflammatory substances, herbalists considered it “one of the most singular wound herbs.” Dried leaves are used in a tea to relieve discomforts of menopause.
Sight
“The ability to see.” The selections in this category are endless. Think of adding flower varieties that you haven’t grown before along with your favorites. Marigolds (Tagetes) are a good example of a favorite most of us grow. Now there are so many varieties in all shapes, and colors. A big plus is that deer avoid the scent. Liatris is a summer bulb with a unique flower spike that blooms from top to bottom rather than bottom to top. The powdered root and leaf may also be used as an insect repellent and in potpourris. Globe Thistle (Echinops ritro) is a perennial, produces beautiful globe shaped metallic blue flower heads on tall stiff stalks, always popular with garden visitors. Love in-a-Mist (Nigella damascene) is an annual with bright indigo-blue flowers top delicate lacy foliage, seed pods can be dried for arrangements.
A garden partially designed to stimulate all of our senses can be a learning tool as well as a calm, enjoyable atmosphere to spend time in. Even our hearing is stimulated if we take the time to appreciate the chattering of birds and the humming of insect activity.
