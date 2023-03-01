In spring and fall, it’s worth venturing down to Bend’s Old Mill District for a little after-work walk. These times of year the parking is plentiful, the paths are less crowded, and if you can stand that cold river air, the lighting can be marvelous.

Come summer, the area is bustling with tourists and the Hayden Homes Amphitheater will be kicking out music, so soak in the quiet moments and follow a little of the city’s history along the paved, accessible 2.8-mile loop.

Old Mill Walk-06.jpg

Looking over the small natural falls section of the Bend Whitewater Park in February. The section beyond the rocks is the recreation park allowing surfers and floaters to forgo portaging if desired. 
Old Mill Walk-03.jpg

Looking downriver on a cold February evening toward the Old Mill District. An array of waterfowl float the river, including Canada geese, lesser scaup and mallard ducks.
Old Mill Walk-08.jpg

Cement footings from the Mill A burners and powerhouse can be seen on the lawn outside Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe next to the Mill A Loop.
Old Mill Walk-07.jpg

The colorful, abstract mural in the tunnel under Columbia Street.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

