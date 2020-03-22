The coronavirus outbreak has affected nearly every facet of the entertainment industry as government officials limit large gatherings and encourage those who can to stay home. Concerts have been canceled, film releases delayed and television production schedules placed on hold.
Major impacts date back to January, when the leading Chinese theater chains shut down cinemas due to the virus spreading beyond the country’s Hubei province. In February, Disney canceled the Chinese premiere of “Mulan,” originally set for March. In March, after the situation severely worsened across the globe, Disney canceled the film’s release altogether.
In recent days, prominent figures, including actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, announced that they tested positive for COVID-19. “Saturday Night Live” has indefinitely halted production. Regal and Landmark closed all of their theater locations, and the Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. Here is a closer look at how else the outbreak has hit the film, television and music industries. (Note that, while indicative of scope, the list below is not exhaustive.)
Celebrities
Beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced last week that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia for a movie. Idris Elba shared his own diagnosis in a video tweeted Monday, in which he advocated for social distancing.
“Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” Elba said in the video. “But now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other.”
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Museum of Art postponed its annual Met Gala. The event, held on the first Monday in May since 2005, is usually one of the year’s largest gatherings of celebrities. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who hosts the gala, wrote on the magazine’s website, “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date.”
Film
Productions: “Mission: Impossible 7” was set to shoot in Venice for three weeks, a plan Paramount Pictures set on the back burner in February after local officials put a stop to public gatherings.
Disney also suspended several projects, including the live-action “Little Mermaid” film and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” which falls under the Fox Searchlight banner. Marvel Studios, which Disney operates, paused its “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” production in Australia after director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to self-isolate per a doctor’s recommendation.
Warner Bros. put a temporary stop to “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson in the lead role, and placed the Will Smith tennis film “King Richard” and the third installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise on hiatus. The studio is also producing the Elvis Presley biopic that Hanks was in preproduction for when he tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia.
Theaters: On Monday, the Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in North America, and Landmark Theatres, the chain known for screening independent and foreign films, both announced the closure of their locations beginning on Tuesday. AMC, the country’s largest theater chain, cut its seating capacity by 50 %.
Releases: One of the first major releases to be delayed over coronavirus concerns was that of “No Time to Die,” the latest film in the James Bond franchise. MGM, Universal and longtime Bond producers collectively decided to push the premiere from April to November.
Universal also made the bold decision to push the release of “Fast and Furious 9” by nearly a year, from this May to April 2021. The studio announced Monday that its current titles — “Trolls World Tour,” “The Hunt,” “Invisible Man” and Focus Features’ “Emma” — will be made available on-demand as well as in theaters that are still open. Paramount delayed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog” in February and, in March, indefinitely postponed “A Quiet Place Part II” and “The Lovebirds” worldwide.
Joining “Mulan” in Disney’s limbo zone are “New Mutants” and “Antlers,” which were both acquired by the media conglomerate when it bought out Fox last year.
Television
Talk shows: Numerous daytime and late-night talk shows announced last week that they would be taping future episodes without a live studio audience, including those hosted by James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, Samantha Bee, Greg Gutfeld, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres and more.
ABC eventually decided to suspend production on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” following similar decisions by NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and CBS’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The syndicated “Wendy Williams Show” won’t tape, either. HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” are going on hiatus.
Reality shows: The game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” have also started to tape without live studio audiences. Reality series such as CBS’ “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” produced by Warner Bros. Television, have been suspended or postponed.
Productions: Deadline reported last week that NBCUniversal has halted production on around 35 shows. This includes “Saturday Night Live,” which was scheduled to return on March 28, all the Dick Wolf shows, as well as series the company produces for other platforms, such as Netflix’s “Russian Doll” and Apple’s “Little America.” Shows on other broadcast networks, such as ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” have also taken breaks.
Warner Bros. Television suspended work on “Riverdale” last week after someone who works on the Vancouver, Canada, production tested positive for the coronavirus. It also shut down other CW series, such as “Batwoman,” “The Flash” and “Supergirl,” as well as CBS sitcoms like “Young Sheldon.”
WarnerMedia Entertainment has stopped production on HBO’s “Righteous Gemstones” and TNT’s long-awaited adaptation of “Snowpiercer.” The second season of HBO’s “Euphoria” has been delayed, and it remains to be seen how the soon-to-film “Barry” and “Succession” will be affected.
Netflix hit pause on its scripted television shows in the United States and Canada, including “Stranger Things,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Witcher,” among others. Marvel suspended its Disney Plus series, including “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision.” Apple shows, such as “The Morning Show,” and Hulu series, such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” are taking a break. The third season of FX’s “Atlanta” and the fourth of “Fargo” have also been suspended.
“Carnival Row” star Orlando Bloom shared a video on Instagram last week saying the Amazon series’ Prague shoot had been shut down ahead of the implementation of President Trump’s travel ban. Amazon’s $1 billion “Lord of the Rings” series also stopped shooting in New Zealand.
Music
Celebrities: Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge, whom Bloomberg News described as “music’s most powerful executive,” has been hospitalized after testing positive in Los Angeles.
Festivals: South by Southwest organizers canceled the March music, film and tech festival on the recommendation of Austin, Texas, city officials just a week before it was set to begin — a tipping point for other gatherings of its kind. Soon enough, the entertainment company Goldenvoice, which produces the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as well as its country music counterpart, Stagecoach, announced that both festivals would be postponed by several months, from April to October.
The announcements followed the Ultra Music Festival and Calle Ocho cancellations in Miami.
Concerts: Several artists have postponed legs of their upcoming or ongoing tours, including Billie Eilish, Green Day, Kenny Chesney, Khalid, Pearl Jam, Pixies and The Who. Live Nation and AEG, as well as several agencies, announced last week that they would be postponing touring arena shows through the end of the month, including those of Tame Impala, the Strokes, Cher and Chris Stapleton.
Some artists, such as BTS, Madonna and the National, canceled specific dates.
Residencies: Kelly Clarkson announced that, in addition to shutting down production on her talk show, she would be postponing the April opening of her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. Caesars suspended all performances, including Shania Twain and Rod Stewart’s, through the end of the month. The Jonas Brothers axed their April residency at Park MGM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.