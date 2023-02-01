Puff, puff, pass is a rule when it comes to toking, but don’t pass on Ben Zabin’s cannabis-themed magic show, Smokus Pocus, when it blazes into Bend next week — especially if you’ve been puffing.

As the name implies, the Feb. 10 show is informed and enhanced by marijuana. Fret not, those who don’t inhale: Partaking of the devil’s lettuce is not necessary to enjoy the show, Zabin said.

DSCF3513 copy.JPG

Magic and marijuana come together in Smokus Pocus, Feb. 10 at Open Space Event Studios in Bend.
benweedjarkiss.jpeg

Ben Zabin, 24, producer and performer in Smokus Pocus, is a former weed dealer and lifelong magician.
