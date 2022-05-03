If you want to know more about the Seattle band Smoker Dad, just check out the “About” section of their Facebook page, which reads: “ROCK N ROLL SMOKE A BOWL”

Yes sir, this is rip-roarin’ rock ‘n’ roll that sits somewhere near the intersection of punk, country and stoner metal without sacrificing songcraft and melody. Think Supersuckers, Nashville Pussy, the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and Nine Pound Hammer, and you’re definitely in the right ballpark.

Smoker Dad’s new album is either called “Smoker Dad” or “10 Songs in Poor Taste,” and either way, it seriously rocks from the opening track, “Cocaine Blues,” to the closer, “Cowboy Song.”

One can only imagine just how much these hirsute dudes rock live. Fortunately, you can find out for yourself this weekend at Silver Moon.

Smoker Dad, Farrow & The Peach Leaves, Dean the Dog, $10, 7 p.m. Saturday, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.

— Ben Salmon, The Bulletin

