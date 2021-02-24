If you’re still holding on to tickets for a canceled show from last year, it’s time to get your refund.
People who purchased tickets from Ranch Records (now Smith Rock Records) to a show that was canceled by the pandemic last year have until the end of May to present the ticket at the store and get a refund, owner Patrick Smith said.
If there are no announcements about the shows being rescheduled, at the beginning of summer Smith will donate whatever cash is left over in the ticket fund to a local homeless shelter or food bank, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.