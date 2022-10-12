It’s October, which means pumpkin patch festivities have kicked off in Central Oregon. Smith Rock Ranch is one of the most popular places to visit during this time of year as they open their farm to the public and offer a wide variety of family-friendly fall activities throughout the month. Enjoy a stroll through their large U-pick pumpkin patch and find the perfect gourd to take home. Wander through, and possibly get lost in, the intricately designed corn maze — which is Flintstones-themed this year. Let your kids under 70 pounds experience riding a pony. Visit the petting zoo and feed the donkey, sheep, alpaca and more. Experience the thrill of shooting a pumpkin through a cannon and watch it go flying. Get in touch with your western side and compete with friends at the skull hollow shooting gallery. Play a friendly game of putt-putt at the barnyard golf course. The festivity options go on and on. “Just as far as a family tradition, it has really become a wholesome activity,” said Matt Lisignoli, owner of the ranch. “You know, we started 20 years ago, and kids that were 8 years old then are coming back with their families now.” There is also a lineup of local artists set to perform live music from noon-4 p.m. every weekend, along with many food and drink vendors serving up warm cider, caramel apples and more. “We have Countryfied playing this weekend and The Tangents next weekend,” said Lisignoli. All activities besides the pumpkin patch and market require the purchase of a ticket and tokens, available online at
or at the gate. “You can come out for free to just enjoy the farm and not buy anything, but you know, ideally you enjoy the activities and get the family experience of a farm.” The farm is open with all festivities in full swing Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays from noon- 6 p.m., the pumpkin patch and market are the only two things open. Whether you’re looking to embrace the spirit of the harvest with family and friends or just explore the tastes of fall, Smith Rock Ranch has it all.
