Ah, summer. The time for cookouts, campouts and warm evening conversations under soft outdoor lighting. As limitations on social gatherings lift more and more and vaccines get in arms, the return of the mighty backyard barbecue is imminent. Beyond cooking the standard hamburgers and hotdogs or swinging by Safeway and picking up a couple of bags of chips to contribute, why not zhoosh up the menu with a couple of new recipes for your next party.
Side dish — Mak’s mac salad
Potato and macaroni salads seem simple, but so many of them can turn out badly. It really just comes down to seasoning them well and getting the proportions right. Here is my own recipe that has yielded yummy sounds and second (and third) helpings from everyone who’s tried it.
Ingredients
Note: All ingredient amounts can be adjusted based on taste and serving size
Makes about 8 servings
5 eggs
2 cups small elbow macaroni
¾ to 1 cup mayonnaise
½ sweet onion, diced
½ cup frozen petite peas
½ tbsp. relish (zucchini recommended)
¼ tsp. celery seed
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. everything bagel seasoning
½ tsp. onion salt
Salt
Pepper
Directions
Hard boil the eggs using your preferred method. If you have an InstantPot, put the eggs in a wire basket accessory with a cup of water and set it on Manual, high pressure for 5 minutes. When the pot beeps, allow it to sit for an additional 5 minutes then release the steam valve. Once all pressure is released remove the eggs to an ice bath for at least 6 minutes. Set aside
In a medium saucepan, cook the macaroni as per the instructions on the box. Drain completely and allow to cool slightly.
Dice the onion and place it in a small bowl and soak in cold tap water, this helps diminish that onion-y bite but retains the crunch and overall flavor.
Thaw the peas under cold running water then put in a medium-sized mixing bowl at least double the size of the amount of macaroni you have made.
Mix the macaroni, peas and onions with the mayonnaise until fully incorporated, add more mayo if the pasta seems too dry and remember that some of the mayo will be soaked in further to the pasta after some time.
Chop or slice four of the eggs into pieces and mix.
Add relish and seasonings. Taste mix and add more seasonings as desired.
Slice the remaining egg and garnish the top of the salad.
Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Main dish — Brown sugar rubbed salmon
You can do this sweet and savory salmon on the grill or in your oven, but here is how you do it on your smoker. The rub is also great on pork.
Ingredients
½ cup brown sugar
1 tbsp. ground cumin
1 tbsp. garlic powder
1 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tbsp. paprika
1 tbsp. onion powder
1 tbsp. ground pepper
1 tbsp. cayenne pepper
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 salmon fillet
Lemon slices, optional
Directions
Preheat your smoker to 225 degrees using your preferred wood (alder and cedar pair well with the fish).
In a medium mixing bowl, mix brown sugar with all dry ingredients until well combined. If the rub is a little lumpy, mix it in your food processor. Store in an airtight container or jar. Rinse the salmon filet under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel. Coat the salmon thoroughly with the rub and place the fish skin side down on the smoker (recommend using a wire grill pan to cook it on to prevent sticking).
Place the lemon slices on top if desired. When the fish reaches an internal temperature of 140 degrees, remove and wrap it with foil.
