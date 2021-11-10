Organizing an entire comedy festival would seem daunting to most people — even comedian and comedy promoter Katy Ipock, who, as the owner of Ipockolyptic Productions, has loads of experience putting on comedy events. What held her back was the fact that “I kept getting mentally roadblocked by the big nature of the big festivals, like San Francisco Sketchfest,” Ipock said. Still, putting together a comedy festival is on her comedy promotion bucket list. And with this weekend’s Small Batch Comedy Fest, which takes place Friday and Saturday at Craft Kitchen and Brewery before wrapping up Sunday at Silver Moon Brewing, Ipock will be able to cross that particular item off the list. The weekend features, in total, 18 area comedians.
What made the difference for Ipock was making up her mind to stick to what she’s already been doing — giving local comedy talent a place to tell jokes.
“A couple of months ago, I was like, ‘Why does it have to be that big?’ My heart has always been into uplifting local voices,” she said. “So why not do a festival based on uplifting local voices? It doesn’t have to be as big of a production to be of value.”
Once she decided to proceed, Ipock didn’t have difficulty finding comedians to participate.
“Comedians in general are on board any time you give us a stage and a microphone,” she said. “We’re kind of — how do I word this? — attention seekers. And any time you can say you were in a festival, even if it is something like Small Batch Comedy Festival, that’s still a credit. That’s still something that you can put in your electronic stuff to send to bookers. It still looks good.”
It looks good to comedians such as Fredrik Rydlun, who will perform Friday during the festival. He came to comedy three years ago by way of the Toastmasters Club of Bend, the public speaking organization, he said.
Comedy is harder than merely addressing an audience, he said.
“You’re really in a negotiation with an audience every time you’re standing up there,” Rydlun said. “It’s kind of an agreement between you and them as to whether it’s going to work or not.”
Rydlun holds the title of Bend’s oldest performing comic. Given that billing, and hearing him speak over the phone, Rydlun sounds maybe 60-something, 70 tops.
He’s actually 81. “I’ll be 82 in April,” he boasts, along with the fact that he’s training for a marathon and plans to run his last at age 83.
Performing comedy not only keeps one thinking and feeling younger, it “keeps you in the conversation,” Rydlun said. “I think one of the problems with people retiring is that they retire from everything. They get lost in the shuffle, and get pushed off to the side.”
The 18 comedians have various levels of stage experience, Ipock said. Sharing a roster with names such as Dillon Kolar and Cody Michael will be performers such as Sam Donaldson — no, not the former news anchor — a comedian who will be making his first local appearance during the festival when he does a set Sunday at Silver Moon.
Numerous comedic styles will be seen throughout the weekend as well, from one-liners to the observational, and everything in between. Rydlun said his comedy style tends toward observational storytelling, along with having fun with the English language.
“I’m really a language freak. I really enjoy naming things and playing name games and that sort of thing. It’s a process of general observation,” he said. “Being the oldest person in the room usually gives one an entirely different perspective on what’s going on. I like to call myself the rebirth of the generation that was raised on analog events. So I’m sort of the analog in the water floating down the river — and generally getting wet in the process.”
You might expect her to say it, as the organizer of Small Batch Comedy Festival, but Ipock thinks your time and money would be well spent attending this weekend.
“Comedy really is an art form — it’s a funny art form, it’s meant to make you laugh — but this is really a chance to support local art, support local breweries, and also be able to see the amazing talent we have here in Bend,” she said. “I just had a comic out of Eugene come to open mic this week, and he was like, ‘I can’t believe the talent you have.’
“I was like, ‘I know people from out of town think I’m just bragging when I say we have the best audiences and the best talent pool, but I’m not.’ We literally have the best audiences to perform in front of, and the talent here is phenomenal. So the festival is a great way to showcase that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.