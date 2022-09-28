The Small Batch Comedy Festival is back this weekend for its second year, with stand-up comedy performances this weekend at Craft Kitchen & Brewing, Silver Moon Brewing and The Capitol.
There will be dozens of comedians, mostly local, others with ties to Central Oregon, said organizer Katy Ipock.
However, there will be one major absence local artist Deb Auchery. The popular and inspirational drag performer and ringleader behind Cult of Tuck drag troupe was also a budding comedy performer prior to her death last week.
“Doing sets in shows was relatively new, but she was part of the comedy community for a couple of years,” Ipock said. A comedian in her own right, Ipock also runs a comedy promotion company, Ipockolyptic Productions, and had brought Auchery (born Alex Simpson) on board to emcee comedy shows billed as “3 Jesters and a Queen.” (The number of jesters changed depending on the number of comics on the bill.)
“It was an attempt to help cross-promote each other,” Ipock said. “Deb would host those shows, and we’d have three or four comics, and it was a beautiful thingy. … Deb, I’d say, was one of the best emcees in Bend.”
That “Jesters” events took off, and they toured it to Salem a few months ago. Over time, Auchery’s interest in comedy writing and performing grew, and she began doing full sets, her material and audacity commanding audiences’ attention.
“The thing is Deb is — ugh, was — one of the best manipulators of an audience’s vibe I’ve ever seen,” Ipock said. “She was incredibly good at that, so that transition into doing sets — she was still doing the same thing. She was just doing it for longer periods of time.”
After Auchery’s passing, Ipock considered canceling this year’s Small Batch Comedy Fest: “The idea of doing the festival without her is just heartbreaking,” she said. Auchery was going to be onstage three nights this weekend, including as emcee of a “7 Jesters and a Queen” program Friday at Silver Moon and Ipock’s live album recording Saturday at Craft Kitchen.
But after talking among those who were close to Auchery, she decided to go on. Friday’s program is now called just “7 Jesters.” Profits from that evening will be donated to Out Central Oregon, on whose board Auchery served.
“She always wanted everybody to perform and do their best, and go get it and find their fire, and just all of that. And so we know Deb would still want us all to do it,” Ipock said.
There will be crowns and a picture of Auchery on hand at each of the weekend’s venues, Craft Kitchen and Brewery, Silver Moon Brewing and The Capitol.
“That way, she’s still with us. And we’re definitely going to put it in the green room area. Because that was her favorite part of comedy shows, being in green rooms with comics, and getting to enjoy that. There is a very special vibe that is a stand-up comedy green room,” Ipock said.
She urges folks to buy tickets in advance, and to be aware that each show’s tickets must be purchased individually. Last year’s festival sold out, and she expects this year’s will, too.
“When we get the same result as we got last year, I will have all the data I need to prove that Bend can support a multi-night, multi-venue comedy festival,” she said. “With that, we can use that to get grants and sponsorships and use that to build the festival. My hope is to create a large regional, and hopefully someday national, comedy festival.”
