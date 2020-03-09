Reggae-rockers Slightly Stoopid will return to Bend in August.
The group will play at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Les Schwab Amphitheater on its Summer Traditions tour. Speaking of traditions, this will be the fifth year in a row the band visits the amphitheater. Common Kings, Pepper (both also frequent visitors to Bend) and Don Carlos will also perform.
Tickets cost $38 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com/ticket/p/7385111/slightly-stoopid-summer-traditions-2020-with-special-guests-peppercommon-kings-and-don-carlos-bend-les-schwab-amphitheater or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. A local presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the same link (use password LOCAL). Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
