The big draw Saturday night at the Midtown Ballroom, obviously, is the legendary punk band Bad Religion. As far as I can remember, it’s the first time Greg Graffin and crew have come to town to play their prototypical SoCal agit-pop-punk, and you can bet the crowd will be a who’s who of Central Oregon’s aging punks, up-and-coming punks, skateboarders, professionals, ski bums, slam-dancers, tradesmen, drifters, moms, Mr. Moms and so on. See you there, Bend!

Before you stop reading, though, please note: The show will also be a homecoming for one member of the opening band, Slaughterhouse. Taylor Ramirez plays guitar for the Los Angeles rock band, and she spent eight years of her childhood in Bend. (Fun fact: Back in the ‘90s, Ramirez’s dad, aunt and uncle played in the local punk band Rosey, which some of you old-timers may remember.)

Anyway, Ramirez’s guitar playing is a key component of Slaughterhouse’s sound, which is big, loud and aggressive, straddling the line between classic punk and brooding alt-rock. It’s a sound that seems like it could take Slaughterhouse far. But first, it’ll bring them to Bend.

Bad Religion, with Slaughterhouse: $35, 8 p.m. Saturday, doors open 7 p.m., Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

