The big draw Saturday night at the Midtown Ballroom, obviously, is the legendary punk band Bad Religion. As far as I can remember, it’s the first time Greg Graffin and crew have come to town to play their prototypical SoCal agit-pop-punk, and you can bet the crowd will be a who’s who of Central Oregon’s aging punks, up-and-coming punks, skateboarders, professionals, ski bums, slam-dancers, tradesmen, drifters, moms, Mr. Moms and so on. See you there, Bend!
Before you stop reading, though, please note: The show will also be a homecoming for one member of the opening band, Slaughterhouse. Taylor Ramirez plays guitar for the Los Angeles rock band, and she spent eight years of her childhood in Bend. (Fun fact: Back in the ‘90s, Ramirez’s dad, aunt and uncle played in the local punk band Rosey, which some of you old-timers may remember.)
Anyway, Ramirez’s guitar playing is a key component of Slaughterhouse’s sound, which is big, loud and aggressive, straddling the line between classic punk and brooding alt-rock. It’s a sound that seems like it could take Slaughterhouse far. But first, it’ll bring them to Bend.
Bad Religion, with Slaughterhouse: $35, 8 p.m. Saturday, doors open 7 p.m., Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.