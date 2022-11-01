Some of the songs on The Weather Machine’s new album, “Applecore,” were written during the COVID-19 pandemic and some were written many years ago. “Montana” was written while the band was driving into the Big Sky State while on tour, “Out of My Head” was written right after John Prine’s death in 2020, and the title track was written on the Fourth of July.

And then there’s “Uncle John,” a song about toxic masculinity. The band had been playing that one live for many years, said songwriter and frontman Slater Smith, using an entirely different arrangement. But it had never appeared on any of The Weather Machine’s first three albums, because they could never quite get it just right when recording.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

