Power trio Agent Orange is the definition of a long-lived band. And singer-guitarist Mike Palm is the definition of a lifelong musician.
Palm is the only constant about the band. The group’s rhythm section has changed personnel a half-dozen times over the decades.
While not a household name, to people of a certain age and mindset, Agent Orange is legendary. The So-Cal band was one of the first to embrace the surf guitar sound popularized in the early ’60s by Dick Dale, whose “Miserlou” they’ve covered, along with a number of other surf instrumentals. Agent Orange’s melodic blend of surf guitar and fiery tunes such as “Bloodstains,” “No Such Thing” and “Too Young to Die” are synonymous with skate rock, a punk subgenre pioneered by Thrasher Magazine, Agent Orange and its peers some 40 years ago.
And if you think THAT was a long time ago, know that skateboarding influenced Palm as much as his music has influenced skating: He’s been skating “since the clay-wheel days,” he told GO! on Tuesday. “I started when I was 4. And I’m still skating now.” (Note: The game-changing polyurethane wheel debuted in the early ’70s, sparking the boom in the second half of the decade.)
In fact, Palm will have his board in hand, or rather underfoot, when Agent Orange visits Bend for an all-ages show with Spice Pistols Wednesday at Volcanic Theatre Pub, and don’t be surprised if you spot him skating area curbs. Spice Pistols are exactly what they sound like, if what the name sounds like to you is a Spice Girls/Sex Pistols mashup featuring five “hot nasty ‘gals’ in their 40s and 50s with 5 o’clock shadows that destroy razors,” which is how the group described itself on Facebook.
Talking to Palm is a bit like having a casual, fascinating conversation with a humble historian steeped in punk rock and skateboarding. Today’s subject is Agent Orange, whose formation, in some biographical materials, is often put at 1979, but unofficially it could’ve been ’77.
“Just really in the garage, you know, just messing around and playing covers, and finding ways to piss off the neighbors,” he said.
Though he couldn’t have known he would make a lifelong project out of pissing off the neighbors, Palm was ambitious from the start.
“I didn’t think of it in terms of, like, ‘OK, I’m gonna get a manager, and we’re gonna get signed and we’re gonna get an agent.’ When you’re a kid, ‘You’re like all, ‘OK, I’m gonna form a band, and I’m gonna tour the world,’” he said, laughing. “That was the plan. Because I’ve always — as a little kid — I’ve been fascinated with history and with geography and you know what, ‘I want to see the pyramids? How can I get there? Is there a punk club in Egypt?’ It’s an easy ticket if you want to travel.”
The past 40 years have yielded just three studio albums, the first among them the biggest: 1981’s “Living in Darkness.” Released on Posh Boy Records, it’s still the soundtrack to many skateboarders’ sessions. It was followed by “This is the Voice” in 1986, on Enigma Records, and “Virtually Indestructible,” a solo album released DIY fashion in 1996.
Label troubles and financial losses with “Virtually Indestructible” are to blame for the lack of recorded output over the past 25 years, Palm said: “That one killed it.”
He regrets one thing: not writing more with Steve Soto, who was a founding member of Agent Orange and The Adolescents and died in June 2018.
“We just passed the anniversary of his death. … I started to look back at some things, and I realized I really kind of dropped the ball. He and I didn’t get along in the band, and that’s how we parted ways. He was so pissed off about it that he went and formed a band and named it with a name that, alphabetically, came before ours. So when you went into the record store, their records would be in front of ours.”
“He was a great talent, and I really blew it by not collaborating with him as a writer. He was a prolific writer, and I’m not,” Palm continued. “He had a really good pop sensibility, which is something I was looking toward, too. Agent Orange has never been a full, hardcore, noise-punk band. We always tried to have some sort of melodic content and do something different, make it more listenable for more people.”
And while Palm hasn’t seen the pyramids, he may just yet.
“I do have the opportunity,” he said. “My friends go there once a year, or every other year. They built a skatepark there. It’s … not far from the pyramids, and they do skate lessons. … It’s probably a best-case scenario if I really want to see the damn pyramids.”
For now, he’s happy to be hitting the road after the “curveball” that was the pandemic year.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody. We did our first post-pandemic show at The Casbah down here in San Diego last Saturday, and I can’t tell you what a great feeling it was. We’re really looking forward to being back out on the road and hanging out, playing some punk rock and slapping some curbs.”
