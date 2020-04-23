It has been a month or more since many of us have been sheltering in place. With gyms and trailheads closed, it’s become a little more difficult to find a sport to work out. While it’s OK to venture outside and get some fresh air, sometimes that is easier said than done.
Turns out you don’t have to leave your house to work off the COVID-15 (the half-joking theory that you’ll gain 15 pounds while under quarantine, similar to the Freshman-15).
There is a veritable gold mine of workout videos available online and the best ones in terms of working out your abs through crunches and laughing are the vintage videos available on YouTube.
That’s right you can still “Shape Your Body” with Cindy Crawford, get Buns of Steel, Tae Bo with Billy Blanks and of course, workout with Jane Fonda.
Let’s face it, you’re probably already wearing sweatpants, right?
However, these gems weren’t meant to be done with your Lululemons or that cool, strappy sports bra. No, it’s time to break out the leg warmers and tights if you’ve still got them. Otherwise the Lululemon will do just fine.
The Jack LaLanne Show
Everyone marks Jane Fonda as the first at-home workout godmother, well Jack LaLanne may as well be the godfather. He opened the first health and fitness club in the U.S. in 1936 and began making the show to run on a San Francisco morning program in 1953. By 1959, the show was picked up for national syndication and continued until 1985, bringing calisthenics to American homes for decades. LaLanne died in 2011 at the ripe age of 96, so maybe there’s something to his methods. You can watch his simplistic but effective workouts on YouTube. Find the YouTube channel here: j.mp/3bsuiot
Best paired with: A full-length romper/jumpsuit with short sleeves and stretchy enough to move in. The shinier the better.
Tae Bo with Billy Blanks
The 1990s workout powerhouse Billy Blanks apparently never stopped giving us workout gold. Not only are some of the vintage workouts available on his YouTube channel, he continues to upload more of his copyrighted Tae Bo workouts sessions today, even including “Quarantine Editions” of workouts easily done in your living room. This guy really wants to make us all fit and he’s made it super easy to do so. Billy Blanks’ YouTube channel can be found here: j.mp/2RXcslR
Best paired with: Compression leggings and sports bra for women, color coordinated or matching loose basketball shorts and tank top for men. Don’t forget a pair of sweatbands for your wrists.
Workout with Jane Fonda
Of course, she’s here. Fonda pioneered the health and fitness craze that started in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, using her fame to promote activity. Search for “Jane Fonda workouts” on YouTube and you’ll find lots of her tried and true videos or buy them on a remastered DVD from janefonda.com
Best paired with: Exercise tights, leotard, leg warmers and no ponytail. Let that perm wave free.
Jazzercise with Judi Sheppard Missett
Dance along with some funky and popular beats from the mid-80s with Judi Sheppard Missett. Jazzercise recently turned 50 years old and so there plenty of other, newer videos to check out too, but the Judi Sheppard Missett videos are a brilliant tribute to leotards and its upbeat host. Just keep smiling, sugar! Search for Judi Sheppard Missett on YouTube for a plethora of the spandex clad, highly energetic videos.
Best paired with: Bright colored leotard, with complimentary colored dance tights with foot holds. Pop a flower in your perm for added pizzazz.
Cindy Crawford — Shape Your Body
Ignore some of the creepy breathing over the intro and go to the beach, loft-gym and roof with the model in her 1992 workout video. Bonus for the epic early ‘90s soundtrack including Seal’s hit “Crazy.” There are a few letchy closeups of Crawford, but it’s just because the camera person was focusing on isolations, right? Find it on YouTube here: bit.ly/2KpY8yh
Best paired with: A black one-piece swimsuit or leotard with your hair down for the wind effects. For indoor and city workouts wear bright white Reebok with tube socks with shorts and sport bra. Hair in a high ponytail and don’t forget a fabric-covered yoga mat.
Buns of Steel
Give those glutes a good stretch and work those hips with Greg Smithey. One nice thing about this video is the little warnings and cautions it gives you throughout, prompting viewers to pause the video if they feel winded or if their heart rate increases, encouraging them to proceed at their own pace. Which is great because this one will get your blood pumping quickly. Search for it on YouTube.
Best paired with: Underwear worn over your leggings, tank tops, sweatpants, sweatbands, sneakers with leg warmers or tube socks worn over your pants legs. No ponytails.
