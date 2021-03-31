Rain is restorative and moody and when it is used in a film, it often signifies a moment of great importance or change. The following iconic scenes utilize the rain in such a way that you can’t separate the film from the storm. Be forewarned, since rain is often used for these big and important moments (it can be expensive and hard to film in, hence why it’s only used when necessary), a lot of the following moments reveal spoilers for the movies.
”Blade Runner” (1982) — The final moments of the neo-noir, sci-fi film wouldn’t have been as memorable without a doctoring from Rutger Hauer as he played the dying replicant, Roy Batty. Sure, the finale is packed with cool action shots of the showdown between Batty and Detective Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) as they bounce on rooftops in a downpour, but it was Hauer’s delivery of his characters final lines remembering the vivid moments of his past before culminating it with, “All those moments will be lost to time, like tears in the rain,” that seal it. For an already visually stunning film, the short monologue stands out as one of the most memorable moments in it. Stream it on Hulu or HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Notebook” (2004) — Surrounded by one of the sappiest love stories brought to screen is the famous kiss in the rain. Romantic and heart-bursting, Noah and Allie (Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams) reunite after years apart and realize the love they once had is still very much there, despite meddling from Allie’s mother. It may seem more cheesy than you remember, but that scene in the rain still lingers in everyone’s memory, even if it’s been memed and parodied since. Stream it on HBO Max or Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Raising Arizona” (1987) — Before Andy Dufresne made his epic escape from Shawshank, Gale and Evelle Snoats (John Goodman and William Forsythe) made a similarly muddy and damp one in this Coen brothers film. Emerging like a wailing babe or creature from the muck after tunneling out of their prison cell, Gale fishes Evelle out of the hole feet first ending with both of them screaming for their newfound freedom. From there the two seek out the film’s protagonists Hi and Ed (Nicholas Cage and Holly Hunter) who have just kidnapped a baby to raise as their own. Naturally, things go a bit awry. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Seven Samurai” (1954) — Director Akira Kurosawa often relied on the elements to help facilitate his masterful storytelling. In “Seven Samurai” the audience is hit with the confusion of the final battle scene even more with the constant deluge of rain and mud pouring from the screen. As the bandits arrive in the village and our heroes and townspeople fight against them it easy to lose track of key players and not know entirely where everyone stands. It is a brilliant piece of filmmaking with the film itself going on to be remade, referenced or reimagined countless times including directly with the stateside Western “The Magnificent Seven.” Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) — The classic Stephen King adaptation is one of the finest prison dramas in cinema history from Tim Robbins’ subtle and quiet Andy Dufresne to Morgan Freeman’s smooth narration and supporting performance as Red. The rainstorm in question is probably the most well-known scene in the movie, even if it is a bit of a spoiler. When Andy finally crawls out of the sewer and is able to taste freedom once again with the storm raging above him, he is cleansed and the audience can feel it. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) — You can try and argue that the film’s most memorable scene is “Make ’em Laugh,” “Good Mornin’” or even the “Broadway Melody” sequence, but nothing quite compares to the moment when star Gene Kelly stomps through the rain and hoists himself up on the street lamp while singing the title song. In what is already a great film, the rain scene reveals it as a shimmering, glowing star in the cinema firmament. Also, apparently, the story of the film mixing milk in the water for the rain to appear better on film is untrue, though Kelly did have a bad cold while performing it. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
