Despite the pandemic shutting down productions across Hollywood and beyond, a few new TV series — mostly filmed pre-COVID — have premiered on the small screen, adding to the neverending lists of “I should check that out.” Here are six new shows that are worth switching on.
”Bridgerton” — The steamy Netflix Original soapy Regency drama based on the series of books by Julia Quinn, must have a healthy corset budget for how many the cast goes through. Revolving around the scandal, gossip and courtly drama of the affluent Bridgerton family of London and its eight children and their attempts to find love. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show is schmaltzy and oftentimes falls prey to typically hokey writing and wooden acting as seen in other shows in the Shonda-verse, but the luscious costumes, eyebrow-raising situations and diverse cast make it hard not to binge through. Stream it on Netflix.
”The Flight Attendant” — Kaley Cuoco shines in the thriller-dramedy from HBO Max. She plays Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant who spends her flights drinking and her nights hooking up with someone wherever she lands. When she wakes up on a layover in Bangkok and finds her latest one-night-stand with his throat slit and with no memory of the night before, she jets back stateside. But the FBI quickly finds her and begins asking questions. Stream it on HBO Max.
”The Good Lord Bird” — Real-life abolitionist John Brown gets the biopic treatment, sort of. The limited series based on James McBride’s book takes many liberties with history while presenting the lead up to Brown’s (played by Ethan Hawke) raid at Harpers Ferry. The absurdist retelling focuses away from the semi-crazed leader and instead hones in on a fictional character called Onion (Joshua Caleb) who is brought into Brown’s fold when his father is murdered. The series is told through Onion’s eyes and gives the power of the story to that of the Black leaders, slaves and freed men and women surrounding the events of 1859. Stream it on Showtime.
”History of Swearing” — The quick and easy docu-series hosted by national treasure Nicolas Cage (no pun intended) takes deep dives each episode into the history of some of our favorite four-letter words. Featuring interviews with comedians and actors to add some color to the incredibly fascinating histories as explained by linguistic and word experts you can get through the whole thing in one evening. Though you may have to censor yourself heavily the next day at work as this reporter did. Stream it on Netflix.
”I May Destroy You” — This one came out during the summer of 2020 but deserves the recognition all the same. The British series is darkly funny at times while it works to unravel the impact of Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) sexual assault coupled with her navigating her career as a writer and subsequent Millennial icon. Coel, who is also the series creator and writer of all episodes, is incredible and is a name to watch for. Stream it on HBO Max.
”The Queen’s Gambit” — Chances are, you have either already watched this or have been told by the internet and everyone you know that you should watch this incredible series starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Well, here is another one telling you to watch the oddly empowering series centered around an orphaned chess star. Stream it on Netflix.
”Ted Lasso” — Another show worth checking out that was released in the summer of 2020. The delightfully lighthearted and oddly inspirational “Ted Lasso” was a surprise coming from Apple TV Plus. It follows American college football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he starts a new job as the head coach for a London-based premier league football team. The fish-out-of-water story is incredibly lovely thanks to Lasso’s constant encouragement to others. You don’t need to know anything about soccer or even be a sports fan to enjoy this one. It’s even more surprising that they were able to take an ad for NBC sports and spin it into something this charming. Stream it on Apple TV Plus.
