It might feel like there are more films by women being released today than ever before. And while that may be true, female movie makers have always been out there, they just aren’t as recognized as their male counterparts. But the list of female directors is long, starting with the beginning of the industry where filmmakers like Zora Neale Hurston, Lois Weber and Alice Guy-Blache turned out loads of silent films, many lost to time.
Since March is Women’s History Month, here is a multi-genre and -generational list of films made by women. It’s also worth noting that with the recent Academy Award nominations of Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”), this is the first time two women have received nominations in the directing category in a single year, making them only the sixth and seventh women to have ever been nominated for directing. Plus, Fennell is the first woman to be nominated with her debut film, and Zhao is the first woman of color in that category.
“First Cow” (2020) — One of my personal favorite films to come out of 2020. The quietly beautiful film follows two men as they arrive in the Oregon Territory in the 1820s and strike up a bond and a drive to seek their fortune in this new world around them. Unfortunately, their fortune relies on the secret use of a nearby wealthy landowner’s prized dairy cow. Director and co-writer Kelly Reichardt spins this quiet story that sneaks up and hits you with powerful emotions by the end. Stream it on Showtime or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Harlan County U.S.A.” (1976) — The documentary by Barbara Kopple shows bluntly the struggle coal miners in Harlan County, Kentucky, experienced for 13 months during the Brookside Strike of 1973. In it, Kopple doesn’t use narration to move the story forward and instead allows her subjects to do that on their own. The strike was sparked by the miners’ calls for better and safer working conditions, and throughout the months of picketing, Koppel captured the violent clashes between both sides, the development of black lung in some of the workers and even murder. The haunting bluegrass soundtrack that accompanies the film makes it even more powerful to watch all these years later. Stream it on HBO Max.
“The Hitch-Hiker” (1953) — Director Ida Lupino is one of the most prolific female filmmakers of the 1950s and started her career off as an actress who would only accept roles if the script was acceptable to her. As such, she found herself suspended by her boss Jack Warner (this was during the studio system when an actor was under contract to one studio). She took the opportunity to step behind the camera and thrived. This 1953 film noir classic was written by Lupino and her ex-husband Collier Young and follows two friends (Edmond O’Brien and Frank Lovejoy) as they pick up a killer hitchhiker (William Talman) who assures them he will kill them if he deems them unuseful. The film is in public domain and can be streamed on Tubi and Vudu for free, or on Amazon Prime with a subscription.
“My Brilliant Career” (1979) — Gillian Armstrong directs this impressive Australian period drama based on the novel of the same name by Miles Franklin. In 1897, Sybylla (Judy Davis) is a headstrong and independent woman who is torn between social expectations, romance and being a writer. The film plays on the ideas of late 19th century manners and features a young Sam Neill as Sybylla’s suitor. Davis is wonderful, and her performance earned her a BAFTA at the time while the film went on to be nominated for an Oscar for its costumes and for Best Foreign Film at the Golden Globes. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on iTunes.
“The Matrix” (1999) — Lana and Lilly Wachowski broke the mold when they brought their cyber-punk, kung-fu, sci-fi film to the screen. The trippy concept follows the idea that a man named Neo (Keanu Reeves) is awakened to the fact that his reality isn’t reality at all and is instead a simulation. When he is brought into the fold of a band of people who are working to wake the rest of humanity to rise up against the forces that bind them in the simulation, he discovers that he is the only one who can do it. A fourth installment in the saga is supposedly being released in December. It will hopefully be better than the second and third films, but nothing can beat the originality of the first. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Something’s Gotta Give” (2003) — A peak Nancy Myers comedy that stars Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton and has all the hallmarks of a Myers film that audiences love. Keaton plays Erica, a playwright who’s holed herself away at her stunning Hampton beach house in order to finish her next play when she meets her daughter’s (Amanda Peet) new boyfriend Harry (Nicholson), an aging womanizer. The two are then forced to live together when Harry has a heart attack and begin to form a deeper connection than Harry has ever known. Meanwhile, Erica begins dating a handsome young doctor (Keanu Reeves). Stream it on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
