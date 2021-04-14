For the second year in a row, the Sisters Rodeo has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and local and state event restrictions, according to a statement released by the Sisters Rodeo Association.
“We were not able to meet all of the standards and protocols established by the state of Oregon’s health authority,” said SRA President Curt Kallburg in the statement. “With the limitations placed on events for capacity, we had to make our decision based on our financial capabilities to try again next year to have a full capacity rodeo.”
Any tickets already purchased for the 2021 event — held the second weekend in June — will automatically be rolled over to their equivalent 2022 dates.
Contact: sistersrodeo.com or 541-549-0121
