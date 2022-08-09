It doesn’t matter what kind of blues music you dig, the 2022 Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival has the blues for you.
In keeping with this event’s first few years of existence, the lineup of performers includes a bunch of heavy hitters from across the blues spectrum. There’s native Mississippian and gospel-influenced guitarist Mr. Sipp and Ana Popovic, a pyrotechnic blues-rock singer and guitarist from Serbia. (Yes, Serbia.)
There’s Memphis, Tennessee’s own Cedric Burnside, grandson of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside and a rising blues superstar in his own right, and Pokey La Farge, a throwback country-blues dude from the Midwest who’ll pay tribute to the music of Howlin’ Wolf in Sisters.
There’s Eric Gales, arguably the greatest blues guitarist alive, and the Northwest’s own ‘60s-style soul-jazz band the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and nine-piece Latin funk band Brownout playing the music of Black Sabbath, and North Carolinian Nikki Hill, whose massive voice prompted the Minneapolis Star Tribune to describe her thusly: “If Tina Turner and Little Richard had a daughter and raised her with the help of uncles James Brown and Chuck Berry.”
Incredibly, those acts are all playing Friday and Saturday, and a festival pass will get you up and close and personal with ‘em. But also be aware that the Sisters Rhythm & Blues Festival is partnering with the Sisters Folk Festival to host Southern Avenue, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Jontavious Willis Thursday night at Sisters Art Works. That one requires a separate ticket, and you can learn more at sistersfolkfestival.org.
Blues fans: You want to be in Sisters this weekend.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
