It doesn’t matter what kind of blues music you dig, the 2022 Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival has the blues for you.

In keeping with this event’s first few years of existence, the lineup of performers includes a bunch of heavy hitters from across the blues spectrum. There’s native Mississippian and gospel-influenced guitarist Mr. Sipp and Ana Popovic, a pyrotechnic blues-rock singer and guitarist from Serbia. (Yes, Serbia.)

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.