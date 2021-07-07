Ever since 1975, when Jean Wells hung 12 quilts outside of The Stitchin’ Post, the second Saturday of July in Sisters has been synonymous with the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show. And though every year is special in its way, this Saturday marks the return of the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show, which features art quilts from points near and far on display around downtown Sisters, as a live and in-person event.
Last year, during the thick of the pandemic, the world’s largest outdoor quilt show pivoted to an online format. And as it turns out, it went pretty well, said Dawn Boyd, executive director of Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show, told GO!
“It was fantastic (according to) the feedback we had from so many people who were so happy to stay connected, and either hadn’t been to the show for years, or the show was a bucket list item for them,” Boyd said. “For them to feel like they were really part of it was really, really great. … They thought it was a great way to pivot and reimagine what the quilt show could be when we couldn’t be together.”
Including an online component means people around the world could participate: “We were able to track the countries that we were receiving viewership from,” including Australia, Japan and all around Europe, Boyd said. “It was all over the world. It was great.”
The successful pivot last year “just means from now on, we are always including a virtual component,” Boyd said. This year’s event will be featured live on Facebook starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
While virtual attendance is good news for those otherwise unwilling or unable to travel, there’s also a faction of people who are also excited about the return of the traditional format.
However, changes are afoot. For one, Cascade Avenue is remaining open to vehicles this year, with most of the quilts being on or near Hood Avenue. There will also be about half as many quilts on display as in recent years. That’s something Boyd wants potential visitors to understand ahead of time.
“We’re hanging about half as many quilts. Only about 600 quilts,” Boyd said. “We’ve encouraged people to really consider that when they make their travel plans.”
Boyd said the decision stems from planning made in coordination with local government agencies prior to the lifting of restrictions COVID-19 last week.
“(It’s) just to help. Fewer volunteers are needed that way,” she said. “Even though the quilts per se won’t be spread out, the displays will be spread out a little bit more.”
Boyd recommends that visitors bring plenty of water, and keep an eye on SOQS’s social media pages on Facebook (facebook.com/soqs.org) and Instagram (instagram.com/sistersoutdoorquiltshow) for any last-minute updates.
One local resident looking forward to the 46th annual festival is this year’s featured artist, Carol Dixon.
Dixon has been a resident of Central Oregon for 47 years, living for the past 28 years in the Sisters area. She grew up sewing, but has only been quilting since about 2002. Living in proximity to the quilt show definitely played a role in her becoming a quilter, Dixon said.
“I used to love to come to the quilt show and just see the quilts hanging in the breeze,” she said.
A retired teacher, she enjoys and collects art. Her fondness and eventual interest in making quilts herself grew from that appreciation of art.
“I didn’t know anything about quilting. I didn’t know what the patterns were. I didn’t know the instruments used, but I enjoy art,” she said.
“That’s what they were to me; they were just pieces of art that were hanging outside. It just gave them that extra vitality. I was just charmed by the colors and the patterns — not even so much the workmanship. I just was looking at them more from far and enjoying what they symbolized from that distance.”
When she decided to begin making quilts, she took a beginners quilting class at The Stitchin’ Post.
“I liked it from the very beginning, so I just started doing it — making lots of mistakes,” she said with a laugh.
Her preference is for bright colors, and symbolism plays a role in what she includes. Dixon’s art quilts tend to fall into three categories, she said: her travels, her family memories and historical/social themes — such quilts will be among the 12 of hers that will display Saturday.
And if you’re in a similar frame of mind as Dixon was when she decided to begin quilting — say, someone with artistic tendencies — she recommends you give quilting a shot.
“It’s very easy to get started, especially with an enthusiastic and encouraging teacher, which we have several of here in Sisters. They have everything you need to get started.”
