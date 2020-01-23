The Sisters Folk Festival organization is about $12,000 away from finalizing its $1.4 million capital campaign, it announced in a news release.
The Connected by Creativity Capital Campaign launched in August 2017 and aimed to raise $1.4 million through numerous grants and donations from community supporters. The money has gone toward purchasing the Sisters Artworks building for $500,000 from Frank and Kathy Deggendorfer, with the rest for renovations and upgrades to the building, the release said. The sale of the building closed July 18, 2019.
The Sisters Artworks building is the site of the Sisters Folk Festival’s largest outdoor venue every year. Since purchasing the building, the organization has used it to host events such as workshops, community gatherings and concerts.
The building will become part of the planned Center for Creativity and Community Music, which will also encompass a new performing arts space to be built either on that property or another property in conjunction with the city, said Sisters Folk Festival Development Director Steven Remington. That project will be funded by phase two of the capital campaign, which will kick off in late 2020 or early 2021 and aims to raise an additional $2.1 million through 2023, according to the organization’s website.
Visit sistersfolkfestival.org for more information.
