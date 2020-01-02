Along with hosting its titular festival every year, the Sisters Folk Festival organization is known for its music and arts education efforts, including the Americana Song Academy and the Americana Project in Sisters schools. Next year, the group will add Sisters Songworks, a more intimate version of the Americana Song Academy retreats. The three-day workshop, which will take place at Sisters Art Works from April 17 through 19, features three instructors who are no strangers to folk festival: Oregon (by way of Texas) singer-songwriter Beth Wood, Nashville’s Tom Kimmel and Portland favorite Anna Tivel. The retreat will feature “small group workshops, song circles, opportunities for collaboration” according to a news release, and will also feature an instructor concert at The Belfry on April 18.

Tickets (limited to 24) cost $375 plus fees and go on sale Wednesday; visit songworks2020.eventbrite.com, sistersfolkfestival.org or call 541-549-4979 for more information.