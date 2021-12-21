the_milk_carton_kids.jpg
Here in the darkest part of the year, it’s OK to look ahead — way ahead — to late September and get excited about the 25th anniversary of one of Central Oregon’s very best music events, the Sisters Folk Festival.

Earlier this week, festival organizers announced their initial lineup for 2022, including Milk Carton Kids, Le Vent Du Nord, Rainbow Girls, The Accidentals, Fireside Collective, Jeffrey Foucault, Caroline Spence, Making Movies and more.

Tickets are on sale now at sistersfolkfestival.org. They’re $200 for three-day all-event passes, and $85 for folks 17 and younger. A limited number of single-day tickets will go on sale in August.

Also planned for this summer: The festival’s annual Americana Song Academy Sept. 26-29 at House on Metolius in Camp Sherman, and the inaugural Bluegrass Jam Camp June 23-26 at Sisters Art Works.

More info is at sistersfolkfestival.org.

