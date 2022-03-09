During the barely cracked window that occurred between the arrival COVID-19 vaccines and the Delta variant, Bennett began creating “Hug Portraits,” which, yep, movingly captured what it was like to see two people do something as basic, and recently absent, as hug.
And when Delta and Omicron teamed up to make hugs awkward and unsafe again, Bennett labeled it a “Self Hug Period,” which he defines as “a time when we need to find comfort and stability within our own selves.”
Now you can see a selection of all of the above in “Pandemic Portraits,” an exhibit of Bennett’s monotypes at Unitarian Unversalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s Linus Pauling Gallery, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend. The show is open now through April 3, with a 6 p.m. reception Friday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.