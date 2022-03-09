In 2020, Sisters artist and printmaker Paul Alan Bennett began creating monotype portraits of folks wearing masks, which he compiled in 2021’s “Pandemic Portraits,” a crowdfunded, 96-page paperback featuring 88 of Bennett’s pieces.

During the barely cracked window that occurred between the arrival COVID-19 vaccines and the Delta variant, Bennett began creating “Hug Portraits,” which, yep, movingly captured what it was like to see two people do something as basic, and recently absent, as hug.

And when Delta and Omicron teamed up to make hugs awkward and unsafe again, Bennett labeled it a “Self Hug Period,” which he defines as “a time when we need to find comfort and stability within our own selves.”

Now you can see a selection of all of the above in “Pandemic Portraits,” an exhibit of Bennett’s monotypes at Unitarian Unversalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s Linus Pauling Gallery, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend. The show is open now through April 3, with a 6 p.m. reception Friday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.