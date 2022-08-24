23-Good Friends - - 0657-cr.jpeg

"Good Friends," a monotype from a forthcoming book by Sisters artist Paul Alan Bennett.

Artist Paul Alan Bennett has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his latest book project, "HUG," a hardbound, 132-page book featuring 55 illustrations.

After the publication of a previous book collecting his monotype portraits of folks wearing masks, "Pandemic Portraits," Bennett set to work on another project, this one capturing a different mood.

"Barbara," from "HUG," a forthcoming book featuring monotypes by area artist Paul Alan Bennett.
