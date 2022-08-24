Artist Paul Alan Bennett has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his latest book project, "HUG," a hardbound, 132-page book featuring 55 illustrations.
After the publication of a previous book collecting his monotype portraits of folks wearing masks, "Pandemic Portraits," Bennett set to work on another project, this one capturing a different mood.
"When the vaccine for COVID first appeared, it was generally thought that we could now shake hands, hug and gather in large crowds again. I thought that working on a series of hugs might be interesting, so I started asking people to hug for me and working up monotypes from their photos."
But recent history has had a way of shapeshifting. After the Delta and other variants entered the picture, Bennett expanded the project to include self-hugs and even the hugging of pillows, dogs, cats and more.
"Whether hugging others or hugging themselves, people had fun with this project. But then the mood changed again with the invasion of Ukraine and the school shootings," Bennett said. "My hug theme turned to ways to express grief, loss, empathy and protection."
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
