Merideth Kaye Clark and Jenn Grinels are best friends, and you can hear it in their vocal harmonies, which are about as tight and pretty as you can expect from two people who aren't related by blood.
Musically, they sit in a sweet spot between folk-pop and Americana, both on their original songs and their covers of classics by Dolly Parton, John Prine, Joni Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper and showtune giants Rodgers and Hammerstein. Their self-titled album from 2020 sounds kind of like Simon & Garfunkel if they'd come up on Instagram rather than in New York City's famed folk scene of the 1960s.
One thing is for sure: They'll fill the Tower with pleasing sounds Thursday night.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
