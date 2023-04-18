Calling all wine connoisseurs and foodies: Mark your calendars for the 17th Annual Redmond Kiwanis Vintner’s Dinner and Auction.
This year’s event will take place on May 19, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, and tickets are available for purchase via PayPal on the Redmond Kiwanis website (redmondkiwanis.org) until May 12.
Food lovers are in for a treat as the five-course meal will be paired with wines from Melrose Vineyards, the presenting winery for the event. The menu, catered by Core Catering of Bend, includes a choice of three entrees, beef, salmon or a vegetarian option.
This year’s Vintner’s Dinner and Auction is not just about indulging your taste buds. It’s also an opportunity to give back to the community as this event is the largest fundraiser for the Redmond Kiwanis Club’s youth projects.
“Last year, we raised $24,000; half of that went to Every Child Central Oregon, which is a nonprofit partner to the state foster care program,” said Carl Vertrees, Redmond Kiwanis Club event co-chair. “This year, our beneficiary is operating funds for the Redmond area Park and Recreation District. Voters approved a bond issue for a pool and recreation center in November, but they did not approve operating funds. So we’re hoping to fill some of that gap with this event.”
Individual tickets are priced at $95, and corporate tables of eight are available for $1,250. The purchase deadline for tickets is May 12.
“It’s a very convivial evening, especially for people who enjoy good wines. Melrose vineyards have a great variety of wines from the Valley and they’re priced reasonably,” Vertrees said. “We hope everybody enjoys themselves throughout the evening and takes home a case.”
