The Redmond Kiwanis Vintner's Dinner and Auction

The Redmond Kiwanis Vintner's Dinner and Auction will be held May 19. Tickets are available for purchase till May 12.

Calling all wine connoisseurs and foodies: Mark your calendars for the 17th Annual Redmond Kiwanis Vintner’s Dinner and Auction.

This year’s event will take place on May 19, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, and tickets are available for purchase via PayPal on the Redmond Kiwanis website (redmondkiwanis.org) until May 12.

