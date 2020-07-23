The days are growing shorter again, and the temperatures are climbing. What better way to cool off on hot summer evenings than with a cool drink in your hand? Many summer cocktails tend to be on the sweeter side, heavily iced and sometimes blended. Whichever your favorite base liquor is, there are a plethora of trendy summery drinks to try as we edge ever closer to August. If you don’t partake in alcoholic drinks, many of these can be made nonalcoholic by leaving out the booze.
Pimm’s Cup (liquor.com)
The British version of Sangria, kind of. I spent two years in London during graduate school, and this was always a staple of summer nights. The season was ushered in by the arrival of crowds to Primrose Hill, sweaty tube rides and every pub slinging the Pimm’s Cup. There’s not much to making these on your own, and you too can have a quintessentially British drink. Or you can go with equally English gin and tonic if this seems too sweet.
- 2 ounces Pimm’s No. 1
- 3 ounces lemonade, lemon-lime soda or club soda
- Cucumber
- Mint
- Strawberry
- Lemon
- Orange
Mix all ingredients into a highball glass, or increase ratios into a pitcher and share with friends
Mojito (liquor.com)
Find a classic Cuban playlist on your favorite music streaming service and settle in with the Havana-born summer classic. According to liquor.com, the drink evolved from necessity as early rum quantities were less than potable. So, Cubans mixed the spirit with what they had available, lime juice, sugar and some mint. The result is a chef’s kiss for the rest of mixology history. Experiment with proportions and different rums until you find the perfect ratio for your tastebuds.
- 3 mint leaves or more depending on preference
- 2 ounces white rum
3/4
- ounce fresh lime juice
1/2
- ounces simple syrup
- Club soda
- Mint and lime for garnish
In a shaker, muddle the mint.
Add rum, lime juice, simple syrup and ice. Shake
Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice and top off with soda.
Garnish and serve.
Frosé (bon appetit)
This drink has been gracing Instagram feeds for years now and inspired the hashtag “rosé all day,” but the pink wine is much older than the social media trends that have followed. The big push for pink came with 1975’s launch of Sutter Home White Zinfandel, but it was relegated to cheap restaurants and stayed far from the fancy sommelier flights. Eventually, winemakers began to expand their rosés until the market exploded with popularity in about 2013. So, for all those influencers and casual drinkers, here is a fun and trendy summer drink made from that blushing vino.
- 1 bottle of a rosé (or for a Froscato use Moscato)
- ½ cup of sugar
- 8 ounces strawberries, quartered
- 2 ½ ounces fresh lemon juice
Freeze rosé in a pan for at least 6 hours (it won’t freeze solid due to the alcohol content).
Bring sugar and ½ cup of water to a boil in a medium saucepan, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. Add strawberries and remove from heat. Let it sit for 30 minutes.
Strain strawberry mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a small bowl (don’t press on solids), cover and chill for 30 minutes.
Put frozen rosé into a blender, add lemon juice, 3½ ounces of strawberry mix and 1 cup of crushed ice. Puree until smooth then place blender jug into the freezer and freeze until it has a milkshake consistency (25-35 minutes).
Blend again until slushy then serve.
Boss Rambler Beer Club in Bend also has these on their current menu.
Negroni (liquor.com)
Dating back to about 1920 when Italian Count Camillo Negroni ordered an Americano but requested the bartender add his favorite spirit, gin, to the mix. What was born has risen to the great heights of a classic cocktail for any time of year. According to liquor.com, this is a cocktail that is incredibly hard to mess up and is a well-balanced sipping drink to enjoy in a dark and trendy bar, or on your back deck.
- 1.5 ounces gin
- 1.5 ounces Campari
- 1.5 ounces sweet vermouth
- Orange peel for garnish
Add all ingredients into a glass with ice and stir until chilled.
Strain into an old fashioned glass filled with large ice cubes.
Garnish and drink.
Berry Spritzer (Country Living)
Here is one that starts off as nonalcoholic but changes to a boozy summertime punch when you add your choice of liquor. Or make two, one dry and the other with that spirited kick.
- ½ cup mixed berries
- ½ cup fresh basil
- 3 tbsp orange juice
- 3 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- Club soda
- ¾ cup vodka or gin (optional)
Mix berries, basil, orange juice, lemon juice and sugar into a pitcher until sugar is dissolved and some berries have broken down. Let sit for about 10 minutes.
Add ice and club soda and serve in mason jars for a backyard picnic look, or another preferred glass.
