The House Concert: Producer's Pick

When a Grammy-nominated music producer refers to a musician who “combines the lyricism of Joni Mitchell and the commentary of Neil Young to represent the next generation of singer-songwriters”, well, that gets my attention.

Coming to Central Oregon a couple of years ago by way of Austin, Texas, musician Jenner Fox appears to have earned the accolades. Weaving stories from experiences he’s had traveling the world, his music grips whether the focus is the lyrics, the voice or the guitar playing.

Having marketed his first album to the customers he river-guided in gnarly waters around the world, Jenner's third album is coming out in a matter of days. In understanding the consistency that binds the albums together, Lawson White, founder of Good Child Records based in New York City, says it best:

“Jenner is a storyteller. His music is full of love, compassion and curiosity. The characters are relatable because they’re real folks. His stories are sincere and draw you in because they’re your stories. His songs make it clear that he is a true listener and observer of the world around him, and will have you laughing one minute and crying the next, engaged with wide eyes and bated breath from start to finish.”

The House Concert is honored to have recorded Jenner in anticipation of his new album, "The Planet I’m From," scheduled for release Sept. 22. The Producer’s Pick is the song Jack Russell, the story surrounding an 85-year-old man who was pointed out as the town’s "resident character" and a person most deserving of being chronicled in song. I hope you’ll also listen to the other songs from the concert. Each deserves the accolades it will get. You can learn more about Jenner at jennerfox.com.