This has been covered in GO! Magazine many times, but there are so many new people in Central Oregon these days, it’s worth repeating: Matisyahu, the singer and rapper known for mixing reggae, hip-hop, pop and rock, is not from Bend, but he credits this town for giving him his musical start.
The artist, who was born Matthew Miller, came to town when he was 18 to enroll in a wilderness program for troubled youth. Here, he formed a band and started playing local open mics and busking on street corners. “That’s where it all started for me, literally,” he told The Bulletin 2017. “There was a spot, Cafe Paradiso … they had a Thursday night open mic night that was literally the first place I ever started performing. When I was 18, I worked at Mt. Bachelor; I had a band together, it was the first band I was ever in.”
At last report, Miller had a daughter who lives in Bend, which has helped to keep him coming back. This time, he’ll perform Thursday at the Midtown Ballroom, where he’ll presumably play his mega-hit “One Day” and songs from his new self-titled album.
Matisyahu, with Niko Is: $30, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, doors open 7:30 p.m., Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., midtownballroom.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.