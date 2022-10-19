Story and photos by JANAY WRIGHT • The Bulletin
Food
On its website, Fix and Repeat states rhinoceroses are the second largest plant-based animals in the world. It’s why the animal was chosen as the vegan cafe’s mascot.
The vegan cafe whips up smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, hearty toasts and macrobiotic bowls. The bowls are designed to include all of the macronutrients needed in a healthy diet, including carbohydrates, protein and fat.
This time of year, the rice bowl ($15) with cashew cream and the harvest bowl ($15) with Dijon tahini dressing are among the most popular macro bowls.
Recently, I purchased a bottle of tahini for the first time. It was in a recipe for a dressing over roasted carrots, golden potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower. I was shocked at how the tahini, once combined with lemon, garlic, olive oil and salt, transformed the vegetables into the star of the dish.
The Dijon tahini dressing in the harvest bowl had a similar effect. This dressing was thick and creamy. Not only was it drizzled over the top of the bowl, there was a generous layer on top of the orange-scented quinoa and below the roasted chickpeas and squash.
The bowl was both warm and nourishing. The roasted squash added an element of sweetness to the dish and the texture of the kale was just right, not too crunchy.
To drink, I grabbed one of the cold-press juices, made in house, out of the front case. I chose the paradise glow ($9), made with carrot, orange, pineapple, lemon, turmeric and ginger.
The orange, carrot and pineapple came together for a tangy, refreshing flavor. And while carrot can sometimes be overpowering and chalky when pressed into juices, it was neither in this drink.
One of the benefits of vegan food is that it’s more nutrient dense than calorically dense, making it possible to eat a lot more. A corresponding drawback, however, is that I found myself hungry not long afterward.
I also couldn’t help but spring for a dog cookie ($1). It was baked with oats, banana, Fix and Repeat’s signature peanut butter, sweet potato and coconut oil.
With such natural ingredients, I was tempted to try the cookie myself. When I presented it to my dog at home, she jumped up and grabbed the cookie in her mouth, then retreated to the yard, where she devoured every last crumb.
Service
At Fix and Repeat, customers order at the counter and a server brings the order to the table. There’s a bar set up outside for customers to clear and leave their plates when they’re finished eating.
Atmosphere
The walls and furniture are painted white, lending a light and airy feel to the restaurant. There’s local art hanging on the walls and merchandise with Fix & Repeat logo for sale.
More info
Location: 555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
Contact: 541-385-9603, fixandrepeat.com
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily
Price Range: $1-$15 per menu item
Cuisine: Vegan cafe
