Punk rock gets a *Joan Jett voice* bad reputation, what with its antiestablishment dogma, scary denim jackets, scowling faces and band names like Nekromantix and Christian Death.
But punk can be a whole lot of fun, too! Take, for example, the two local bands playing at Silver Moon Brewing Friday night: Necktie Killer and Poolside Leper Society, two bands that embrace catchy tunes and goofing off a bit.
Necktie Killer has been part of the Central Oregon music scene for many years, evolving from a punky, funky ska band into something a bit heavier (but still influenced by reggae). Poolside Leper Society has been around for a while, too, playing punchy punk 'n' roll that's unafraid of gang vocals, crunchy riffs and zigging right when you think it's going to zag.
Good times to be had here, friends! Don't miss it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.