Willy Tea Taylor has played in Central Oregon before, but not as often as you might think, given the proximity of his home base in Northern California and his strong connection with some folks here. (Taylor has toured extensively with Bend's Larry & His Flask.)
Which makes his show Saturday night at Silver Moon Brewing all the more special. And to be clear: It's a special show anyway, because it features a headlining set by Taylor, one of the finest songwriters working in country-folk music today.
Taylor grew up as the son of a cattle rancher and his music is influenced by songwriting giants like Greg Brown, John Hartford and Guy Clark. If you're not familiar, dial up his 2015 album "Knuckleball Prime" and soak in the man's achingly patient sound and his dependably downcast stories. He's a master of his craft.
Willy Tea Taylor & The Fellership, with Jeshua Marshall Trio and Kody Skye: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open 7 p.m., $15, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
