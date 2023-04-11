WillyTeaTaylor.JPG

Hear Northern California singer-songwriter Willy Tea Taylor Saturday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Willy Tea Taylor has played in Central Oregon before, but not as often as you might think, given the proximity of his home base in Northern California and his strong connection with some folks here. (Taylor has toured extensively with Bend's Larry & His Flask.)

Which makes his show Saturday night at Silver Moon Brewing all the more special. And to be clear: It's a special show anyway, because it features a headlining set by Taylor, one of the finest songwriters working in country-folk music today.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

