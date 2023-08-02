Elsewhere this week, I've written an article about two great shows on Friday and Sunday at The Belfry in Sisters. So here's the Silver Moon Brewing (24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) version of that story! Though their aesthetic and artistic approaches may be very different, you have to admit it would be pretty cool if these two toured together:
On Friday night, hip-hop star Soulja Boy will visit Bend for the first time, and it's the second stop on his big summer tour, so we're getting him fresh and ready to entertain. He just released his new album "Soulja World 3," though you might know him better as the teenager behind the 2007 #1 hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)," aka the soundtrack before one of the first viral dances I can remember. He proved he wasn't a one-hit wonder a year later with the song "Kiss Me Thru the Phone," which is now his most popular song on Spotify. Local MC J Meast will open the show. 6:30 p.m. Friday, doors open 6 p.m., $35.
On Sunday, country singer David Nail will headline Silver Moon. Originally from a small town in Missouri, Nail has been working as a musician in Nashville for two decades as a writer of songs, frontman of David Nail & The Well Ravens and as a solo artist. In 2011, his song "Let It Rain," featuring Sarah Buxton, reached the very top of the Billboard's U.S. Country chart, and two years later, he hit #2 with "Whatever She's Got." Both showcase Nail's rock-solid voice and strong sense of melody.
And while you really shouldn't trust Wikipedia to deliver facts (especially when writing for a newspaper), my favorite tidbit from his page is that he participated in the 2010 Taco Bell All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, "nailing" a home run past the right-field fence in Angel Stadium. Way to go, David! Pryor Baird opens the show. 6 p.m. Sunday, $27.50.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
