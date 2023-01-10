In lovely Bend, Oregon, you’ll have plenty of chances to see live performances of pop music, rock music, country, folk and bluegrass, electronic music, hip-hop and more.
What you won’t find much of is live salsa music, timba music, son, merengue and boleros, cumbia, bachata and Latin jazz. We occasionally get some of that kind of stuff, of course, but not on a weekly basis.
Which means you’ve got to catch it when you have the chance, and here’s your chance: Son de Cuba will play Silver Moon Saturday night. The sextet is based in Portland, but its world-class musicians come from Chile, Mexico, Cuba and the U.S. Their intoxicating sound is rooted in Latin, African and jazz rhythms, with every bit of the bright, vibrant, melodic energy you’d expect.
If it’s a hot party and sweaty Saturday night you seek, Son de Cuba at Silver Moon is a can’t miss. "Dancing is encouraged," the band says, "we may even join you!"
Son de Cuba: 7 p.m. Saturday, $20, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
