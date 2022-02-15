Electric guitars. They’re still around, of course, but the younger generations of musicians seem less interested in using them to make music than those who came of age in the 1960s and ‘70s and ‘80s and ‘90s.
And that’s great! Good for the young people, doing what they’re supposed to do. But Something Dirty still digs electric guitars. The Bend-based band has a bunch of music you can listen to at somethingdirtymusic.com, and if you do that, you’ll hear plenty of electric guitars and crunchy riffs and energetic tunes written and played by Gregg Swanson, Jesse Fish, Dan Scroggin and Chad Crowell. Because Something Dirty is a rock band!
On that same website, they kindly list some of their influences, which provide a pretty well-rounded picture of where these guys are coming from: Dinosaur Jr., Screaming Trees, Hüsker Dü, Pixies, Pearl Jam, Toadies, Sonic Youth, Dead Moon and so on. For those of you out there nodding knowingly at that list, Something Dirty may be right up your alley. And the rest of you? Well, they may be right up your alley, too.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
