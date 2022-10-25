If you're a local music lover who's adventurous and interested in sampling a sizable slice of the local punk scene, here's your chance: Punk-O-Ween, Saturday at Silver Moon.
Yes, it's ostensibly a Halloween party, and people will likely be wearing costumes. Maybe there will be other Halloween-y things happening, too. Who knows?
But for adventurous, punk-curious local music lovers, Punk-O-Ween is really about one thing: Punk rock, by locals, for locals. There are no fewer than 10 local punk bands scheduled to play 30 minutes sets each. Here's a bit about each one in 13 words or less:
Necktie Killer: Bend-based ska giants, still alive and kicking.
Chupra Cobra: Gravel-throated street-punk for cranking up at Beer:30.
It's Chaos: Pedal-to-the-metal hardcore for the fed up and ready to fight.
Poolside Leper Society: Super fun punk rockers with slight emphasis on the word "rock."
Helga: Busy local trio adds a heaping helping of twang to their punk.
EyeStabGuts: New-ish group with heavy, noisy sludge coursing through their veins.
Dr. Green Dreams: For those who prefer a little bit of funk 'n' soul in their punk.
Pain Without End: Harrowing crust-punk from the dark depths of Middle Oregon.
InSpin: Ecologically aware skate/pop-punk from a promising young rocker.
Father's Milk: Growling powerviolence crew with songs that aren't for the faint of heart.
Punk-O-Ween: $15, 4 p.m. Saturday, all ages until 10 p.m., Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, bendticket.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
