Oliva Harms - Rhinestone Cowgirl

Olivia Harms and the Roadrunners play Saturday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend.

 McFarland Productions

For longtime fans of Northwest twang, the last name Harms may jingle a few spurs up there in the ol’ noggin.

That’s because Joni Harms of Canby has been a mainstay on Oregon’s country music scene since the late 1990s, releasing more than a dozen well-received albums and playing shows across the American West and beyond, even still today. (Seriously, check her website. She’s busy!)

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.