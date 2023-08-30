For longtime fans of Northwest twang, the last name Harms may jingle a few spurs up there in the ol’ noggin.
That’s because Joni Harms of Canby has been a mainstay on Oregon’s country music scene since the late 1990s, releasing more than a dozen well-received albums and playing shows across the American West and beyond, even still today. (Seriously, check her website. She’s busy!)
Now, there is another: Joni’s daughter, Olivia Harms, is a promising country artist in her own right. Her music is modern but rooted in the traditions of the genre and influenced by legends like Buck Owens, George Strait and especially the great Miranda Lambert. On her excellent 2021 album “Rhinestone Cowgirl,” Harms was going for “a very traditional country vibe, but with some Bakersfield style country-western swing to bring back honky-tonks,” she says on her website.
Sounds like her mama raised her right!
Harms will bring her full band, The Roadrunners, to Silver Moon Brewing Saturday night for what promises to be a boot-scootin’ good time in the shadow of the Bend Parkway. If you missed Dierks Bentley, or you catch The Shining Dimes every chance you get, or you thought the inaugural FairWell Festival was a little slice of heaven in Redmond, you should put this one on your calendar.
Olivia Harms and the Roadrunners: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open 7 p.m., $12, Silver Moon Brewing, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
