Here’s something you don’t see every day on the stages of Bend, Oregon: A campy surf-rock band from Saint Petersburg, Russia that has been cranking out good, interesting music for 25 years.
They’re called Messer Chups, and they were founded in 1998 by guitarist Oleg Fomchenkov, who has been the one constant in the band ever since. He has had a parade of band mates over the years who contributed bass and drums, of course, but also synthesizer, vocals and the high-pitched tones of a theremin.
The sound of Messer Chups, however, has remained more or less the same: Reverberant surf guitars, big drumbeats, vintage synths, rockabilly and lounge music, samples of horror and sci-fi films, and lyrics about zombies and other creepy creatures.
It’s about 5,000 miles from Saint Petersburg, Russia to Bend, which means Messer Chups are a long, long, long way from home, so show up, show ‘em a little local hospitality and maybe buy something at the merch table to help ‘em on down the road.
Messer Chups, with The Delstroyers: 9 p.m. Friday, doors open 8 p.m., $15, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
