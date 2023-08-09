Messer Chups (1).jpeg

Surf rock act Messer Chups hail from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Here’s something you don’t see every day on the stages of Bend, Oregon: A campy surf-rock band from Saint Petersburg, Russia that has been cranking out good, interesting music for 25 years.

They’re called Messer Chups, and they were founded in 1998 by guitarist Oleg Fomchenkov, who has been the one constant in the band ever since. He has had a parade of band mates over the years who contributed bass and drums, of course, but also synthesizer, vocals and the high-pitched tones of a theremin.

