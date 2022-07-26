If you haven’t been to a gathering in the space behind Silver Moon Brewing, it’s quite a festive spot. And it’ll be more festive than usual Saturday night when a bunch of dance-friendly DJs take over for the Silver Moon Block Party.
Headlining this shindig is Los Angeles party-starter SNBRN, whose brand of house music is laid back but not sleepy, beat-driven but not chaotic, and ultra-melodic. His songs consistently sound like enjoying a colorful drink and a colorful sunset in some exotic locale. Also performing: L.A.’s Justin Jay, plus locals Codi Carroll, It’s Fine, Giancarlo, MStarkDJ and Schaab.
If you’re not ready to head home after that, an after-party will happen inside Silver Moon starting at 10 p.m., with more music from Justin Jay, Codi Carroll, Softclip, Mafimi and Hypernight.
Silver Moon Block Party, with SNBRN, Justin Jay and more: $20-$25, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, doors open 2 p.m., Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
