SNBRN

SNBRN headlines Saturday's dance party at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend.

 Submitted photo

If you haven’t been to a gathering in the space behind Silver Moon Brewing, it’s quite a festive spot. And it’ll be more festive than usual Saturday night when a bunch of dance-friendly DJs take over for the Silver Moon Block Party.

Headlining this shindig is Los Angeles party-starter SNBRN, whose brand of house music is laid back but not sleepy, beat-driven but not chaotic, and ultra-melodic. His songs consistently sound like enjoying a colorful drink and a colorful sunset in some exotic locale. Also performing: L.A.’s Justin Jay, plus locals Codi Carroll, It’s Fine, Giancarlo, MStarkDJ and Schaab.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

