Fossil-based country duo Buffalo Kin plays Silver Moon Brewing Saturday.

Perhaps the greatest compliment you can pay to Buffalo Kin is that they sound just like where they’re from. They’re a duo from Fossil, and they play folk music that’s spacious like a valley floor, as resonant as a canyon and patient like the pace of life in Wheeler County.

Buffalo Kin is Seth Brewster and Kate Eisenhooth, and their debut album “Wild Open Country” spills over with songs that authentically reflect the rural American West. The couple’s singing voices complement each other quite nicely, and the sparse instrumental arrangements — generally just a gently plucked acoustic guitar — provide plenty of space for their harmonies to carry.

On Saturday, they’ll come to Bend for a show at Silver Moon. Show up and hear something you can’t hear everywhere else in town.

Buffalo Kin: Free, 4 p.m. Saturday, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

