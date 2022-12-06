Here’s one for the folks out there who still love electrified, guitar-forward hard rock: Strawberry Girls and Himiko Cloud are touring the West Coast together, and they’ll stop in Bend Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a show at Silver Moon.
This tour is proof that dudes are still out there rockin’, you just have to know where to look. In the case of Strawberry Girls, that’s Salinas, California, where the instrumental trio formed and cooked up its heavy and hooky blend of punk, prog, math-rock and post-metal. Their brand-new album “Prussian Gloom” is a dizzying ripper that was recorded here in Bend, where drummer Ben Rosett has lived for about four years.
And you’ll find Himiko Cloud in Wenatchee, Washington. These three guys have come up with their own genre name to describe their sound: cloud-core. And that works, because their 2021 debut album, “Telomeres,” veers back and forth between earth-moving riffs, speedy technical wizardry and music for floating through the cosmos.
Strawberry Girls, with The Color 8, Himiko Cloud and Rosett: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, $18, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
