It’s true: Austin, Texas-based Americana cool-guy Shakey Graves is headlining the Athletic Club of Bend this weekend. That’s a good thing. Ol’ Shakey’s music is very enjoyable, and a lot of people like it.
But once again, I am imploring you to get to the venue in time to catch the opener, an excellent country-music chameleon from West Virginia named Sierra Ferrell.
Ferrell isn’t unknown. Heck, she played one of the Sisters Folk Festival’s summer concerts just a few months ago. But she’s the opener, and people tend to look past the opener in favor of a late arrival or a trip to the beer stand or whatever. In this case, those people would be making a mistake, because Ferrell’s music is a timeless blend of classic country and bluegrass, healthy doses of vintage jazz, swing and soul, irresistible melodies delivered by a killer voice and a steady undercurrent of punk spirit.
Want to hear it for yourself? Check out her new release, “Long Time Coming,” one of the best albums of 2021.
Shakey Graves with Sierra Ferrell: $39; 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
